2 teens die in single-vehicle collision west of Hinton

Two 14-year-old boys are dead after a Friday collision at Brule Road, west of Hinton.

Hinton RCMP responded to reports of a serious collision early Friday evening west of Range Road 262 at Brule Road, about two kilometres west of its intersection. with Highway 40 and about eight kilometres west of the town near the entrance to Jasper National Park.

Upon arrival, RCMP discovered a 14-year-old boy deceased as a result of a single vehicle collision. A second 14-year-old boy was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition but has since succumbed to his injuries.

Police told CTV News there was a third youth in the vehicle who was the driver and wasn't injured in the crash.

The investigation into the cause continues.