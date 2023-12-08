EDMONTON
    2 teens facing weapons, assault charges in Spruce Grove attack

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.

    Fifteen charges have been laid against a 15-year-old boy from Spruce Grove and another of the same age and hometown is accused of six offences following a group attack.

    Police were called to Aspenglen Drive at 11:34 a.m. on Thursday.

    Officers believe the incident started as a verbal altercation between two groups. It became violent when one group grabbed weapons and attacked the other, RCMP said.

    "This included striking the victims with an apparent handgun as well as a baton," Cpl. Troy Savinkoff wrote in a news release.

    "Parkland RCMP quickly located both suspects and recovered a CO2-powered BB gun that is believed to be one of the weapons used."

    Savinkoff said there were injuries reported but none of them were life-threatening.

    One teen from Spruce Grove has been charged with:

    • Six weapons offences
    • Assault with a weapon
    • Uttering threats
    • Two counts of assault causing bodily harm
    • Five counts of failing to comply with a release order

    The second teen, also from Spruce Grove, has been charged with:

    • Two weapons offences
    • Assault with a weapon
    • Assault causing bodily harm
    • Uttering threats
    • Failing to comply with release condition

    By law, neither boy can be named. Both have been remanded in custody and are due in an Evansburg court on Monday.

     

