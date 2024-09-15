2 teens killed, 5 injured in suspected drunk driving crash near Consort

Two teenagers are dead and five are injured after a crash near Consort early Sunday morning.

RCMP said a truck crashed on Township Road 353 near Consort around 1:06 a.m.

Seven teenagers were inside. A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were killed, and RCMP said the other suffered "various injuries."

The initial investigation suggests alcohol was a factor in the crash.

No other details have been released by RCMP.

Consort is around 300 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

With files from The Canadian Press