2 teens killed, 5 injured in suspected drunk driving crash near Consort

    Two teenagers are dead and five are injured after a crash near Consort early Sunday morning.

    RCMP said a truck crashed on Township Road 353 near Consort around 1:06 a.m.

    Seven teenagers were inside. A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were killed, and RCMP said the other suffered "various injuries."

    The initial investigation suggests alcohol was a factor in the crash.

    No other details have been released by RCMP.

    Consort is around 300 kilometres southeast of Edmonton. 

    With files from The Canadian Press

