EDMONTON -- RCMP were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash south of Edmonton Thursday morning.

Mounties and Millet firefighters were both called before noon to Range Road 245 and Township Road 484, south of Leduc.

It is unknown how many people were involved or if any injuries were sustained.

Commuters were asked to take alternate routes if possible, and if not, to leave room for emergency responders.

More to come…