2-vehicle crash causes traffic delays east of Edmonton
The RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 16, between Range Road 223 and 224, on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -
Mounties were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Strathcona County on Monday.
Traffic was rerouted on the eastbound lanes of Highway 16, between Range Road 223 and 224, RCMP said.
They asked drivers to avoid the area as there would be delays for several hours.
There's no word on injuries as police investigate.