Advertisement
2 vehicles involved in crash in northeast Edmonton
Published Monday, April 26, 2021 7:22AM MDT
Two vehicles were involved in a crash at Manning Drive and 18 Street in northeast Edmonton on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Share:
EDMONTON -- The cause of a two-vehicle crash on Manning Drive Sunday night is under investigation.
CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene after 11 p.m. Only the involved vehicles and a few investigators and emergency responders remained on the scene at 18 Street.
It is unknown how many people were involved or their condition.
More to come…