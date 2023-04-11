2 vehicles involved in fatal crash north of Grande Prairie

A crash on Highway 2 in northern Alberta is fatal, RCMP say.

Spirit River Mounties issued a traffic advisory Tuesday morning for Highway 2 between Township Roads 750 and 760, near Webster. Webster is located about 30 kilometres north of Grande Prairie.

Police said two vehicles were involved, but not how many people or what happened.

As of 8 a.m., investigators were expected to remain on scene for “some time.”