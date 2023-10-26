2 vehicles shot while driving on northern Alberta highway: RCMP

EDMONTON
    RCMP in Slave Lake are looking for help to identify at least one shooter after two vehicles were struck by bullets while being driven last month.

    Police were called to Highway 754 on Sept. 4 at 3:45 p.m.

    Both of the vehicles were headed northeast toward the hamlet of Wabasca-Desmarais.

    "One of the bullets entered the driver’s-side rear passenger door of an SUV and another bullet struck and entered the driver’s-side hood of a truck," Const. Kelsey Davidge wrote in a Thursday news release.

    "One of the victims had reported to RCMP hearing a loud bang and observing an older black truck pass by heading southbound on Highway 754."

    Police said bullet fragments were pulled from both of the vehicles.

    Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call Slave Lake RCMP at 780-585-3767 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

