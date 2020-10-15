EDMONTON -- Their names are Captain and Triggs and they're the two newest members of the VIP - Very Important Paws Program at the Zebra Child Protection Centre.

The pair of black Labrador Retrievers were introduced to the media Thursday and will soon begin working as facility dogs to help abused children and youth.

“Having two more dogs in our program is crucial in allowing us to continue offering the unique support support and comfort for our children and youth that no human can offer. The ability facility dogs have to relieve the stress that children fell is amazing to witness,” said Allison McCollum, Board Chair of the Zebra Child Protection Centre.

As in the past with the now retired Wren and the aging Fletcher, the new support dogs were trained by Dogs with Wings Assistance Dog Society.

“They have each completed two years of advanced, specialized training allowing them to be trustworthy in the professional environments they will be working in. It's our pleasure to have these two handsome boys go to the centre and we look forward to our continued partnership with this amazing organization,” says Doreen Slessor, the executive director of Dogs with Wings.

Triggs' primary role is providing support and comfort to children, youth and their non-offending caregivers while they visit our centre and tell their story. Captain will primarily work at the Edmonton Law Courts supporting children, youth, and their non-offending caregivers within the child-friendly waiting rooms and on the stand, as they testify against the accused.