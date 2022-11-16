2 workers killed in explosion at northern Alberta oil and gas site

Two people are dead after an explosion at an oil and gas well site near Slave Lake on the weekend.

The president and CEO of Tamarack Valley Energy Brian Schmidt says the explosion happened around 2 p.m. on Saturday at one of the Marten Hills sites.

Two contractors who were working at the site were killed.

Schmidt said the company enacted emergency procedures and isolated the site.

Occupational Health and Safety is now trying to determine what caused the explosion.

“The families were notified and are going through a very difficult time. We wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the families on this tragic accident,” Schmidt said in a written statement.

“Tamarack Valley has an excellent safety track record. We are deeply saddened by this event and are taking this very seriously.”

OHS says no work is occurring at the site, so a stop-work order has not been issued.