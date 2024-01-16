EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 2-year-long investigation into drug trafficking network ends with charges against 5

    Cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, ketamine and Xanax were found during an investigation into a drug trafficking network in Fort McMurray and Edmonton called "Project Flip" in late s2022. (Credit: ALERT) Cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, ketamine and Xanax were found during an investigation into a drug trafficking network in Fort McMurray and Edmonton called "Project Flip" in late s2022. (Credit: ALERT)
    Five people are accused of running a drug trafficking network in Edmonton and Fort McMurray.

    Four Albertans and one B.C. resident were arrested mid-December after police searched three homes in Fort McMurray and Kelowna.

    The investigation, called "Project Flip" by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), was launched in "the aftermath" of a 2021 case involving street-level drug sales, authorities said in a news release Tuesday.

    More than two years later, police seized cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, ketamine and Xanax that together were worth nearly a quarter of a million dollars.

    They also found $30,000 in cash and buffing agents.

    The suspects face a total of 14 charges.

    All were released from police custody to wait for their court dates. 

