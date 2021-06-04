EDMONTON -- RCMP confirmed the remains they located in a burned-out home near Buck Lake, Alta., on Wednesday are two young children.

Community members at the resort lake southwest of Edmonton had initially feared that it was two young children that died in the house fire on Wednesday.

Mounties said that a one-year-old boy and four-year-old girl – both from Drayton Valley, Alta. – were located in the structure once the fire was extinguished.

More details are expected once the official report from the fire investigator at the Alberta Office of the Fire Commission is released.

The investigation into the fatal fire continues.