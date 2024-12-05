2 youths charged in fire that destroyed Catholic church on Alberta First Nation

Two youths have been charged with arson in a fire that destroyed a church north of Edmonton in October.

Emergency crews were called to the Alexander Roman Catholic Church on Alexander First Nation at 12:40 a.m. on Oct. 1.

The fire was extinguished, but crews called the building a "total loss."

The age and gender of the youths have not been released.

They were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Morinville on Jan. 21.

Alexander First Nation is about 50 kilometres north of Edmonton.