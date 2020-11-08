EDMONTON -- Environment Canada says the Edmonton-metro area got between 20 and 40 centimetres of snow as of 8:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Edmonton Blatchford saw 21 centimetres, while at the Edmonton International Airport, only 15 centimetres of snow fell.

Sherwood Park saw between 25 and 30 centimetres.

Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc and Elk Island Park counted 25 centimtres, and St. Albert saw between nine and 19 centimetres.

There were 178 crashes reported to the Edmonton Police Service beween 12:01 a.m. and midnight on Saturday, including seven injury collisions, and 83 crashes reported between 12:01 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The City of Edmonton says all available trucks are on the road working to get things in order after the storm.

Priority 1 roadways including arterial roads and business districts will be the first to be cleared and sanded.

Clearing of collector roads and bus routes will begin once the top-priority roads have been tackled.

Work is also underway on prioritized pathways, which includes protected bike lanes.

Despite the snowfall, a parking ban will not be issued.