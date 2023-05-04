20 homes destroyed by wildfire, entire Indigenous community evacuated in northern Alta.

A 4,300-hectare wildfire has destroyed 20 homes in a northern Alberta Indigenous community and forced the entire community to leave.

The police station and Northern Store have also been destroyed.

Thursday afternoon, the wildfire encroached on the barge landing that serves as the main access point for a northern Alberta Indigenous community.

According to the Government of Alberta, the fire is one of three threatening the community.

Just before 1 p.m., the chief of the Little Red River Cree Nation directed all residents and essential workers who were still in Fox Lake – one of three communities that make up the nation located south of the Peace River – to leave immediately.

"We only have approximately 30 minutes prior to the barge crossings being overrun," Chief Conroy Sewepagaham said in a 1:20 p.m. video update.

"We are still working on getting the remaining folks, which is approximately 17 from our count. We're going to do a final run throughout the community. We only got 30 minutes."

More than 3,500 residents had already left.

In a video taken near Fox Lake's barge landing, the sky was a hazy orange and flames were visible high above the tree line.

The chief and his crew set up a secondary incident command centre in Little Red River, a community along the south side of the Peace River to the west.

In a 2 p.m. update, Sewepagaham said the plan was to help the remaining people cross the river from there.

Thick smoke from the Fox Lake fire can be seen from the barge landing on Little Red River Cree Nation in northern Alberta. (Source: Jarvis Nanooch)

"The winds are coming this way, so we probably have only less than a couple hours before we have to evacuate from this area. This is our last-ditch effort to get as many people across," he said in a video posted to the nation's Facebook page, ash falling on his face.

Sewepagaham posted again just after 4:30 p.m. to ask for help from neighbouring community John D'or Prairie.

"Help needed to go get people at the old barge crossing in Little Red. Please go to the Band Office if you can offer assistance. ASAP!!!"

Soon after, in a video update, Sewepagaham said the fire had grown significantly and was moving west, crossing the Fox Creek Airport.

"On the southeast portion, we lost another home," he said in the video. "We had to pull the resources in terms of the helicopters that are waiting on standby to ferry people across."

To help evacuees cross, seven boats and a barge were waiting at Little Red River. A reception centre has opened at the Fox Lake Band Office.

The Little Red River Cree Nation Facebook page was updated at 7:30 p.m.

"Firefighters and heavy equipment will be working throughout the evening," the post said.

Fire conditions are expected to continue tomorrow and the post said around 34 Alberta Wildfire firefighters, four helicopters, two heavy helicopters, heavy equipment and air tankers will be in the area as needed.

"Alberta Wildfire has mobilized an Incident Management Team and they are expected to arrive tomorrow. Additional firefighters have also been requested," it read.

The post also confirmed that the fire has not crossed the Peace River.

MORE RESOURCES ON THE WAY

Alberta Wildfire is classifying the wildfire as out of control.

"This fire's activity is extremely active on the west side. Due to the weather conditions, the fire activity will challenge firefighters and aircraft today," the agency said in a statement at 12:30 p.m.

"There are 18 firefighters, four helicopters, heavy equipment and airtankers have been requested. More resources have been requesting [sic] and are heading out to the fire today. Alberta Wildfire has mobilized an Incident Management Team and they are expected to arrive tomorrow. A structure protect plan is being made and four type six engines will be in the community today."

The evacuation order was first issued Wednesday afternoon.

As the fire grew in size and wind pushed it toward the community, officials ramped up evacuation efforts, flying high-risk patients out of Fox Lake and running barge service throughout the night.

No injuries have been reported.

Two structures were destroyed on Wednesday.

Fox Lake is east of High Level, some 700 kilometres north of Edmonton.