20-year-old charged in stabbing death of woman

A 20-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a 47-year-old woman died of stab wounds last week.

At 7:23 p.m. on Jan. 25, police responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of 101 Avenue and 120 Street.

The victim, Natasha Rich, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Jada McKenzie Andrew and charged her with aggravated assault and associated weapons offences in relation to the stabbing. She has remained in custody since Jan. 25, said EPS.

On Feb. 2, Rich succumbed to her injuries. An autopsy on Feb. 4 confirmed the death to be a homicide.

Police upgraded the charges against Andrew to second-degree murder after Rich's death.

EPS say the two women knew each other.

Andrew's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 10.