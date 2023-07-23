20-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash near Devon: RCMP

A young man is dead after his motorcycle crashed on the Devon Bridge on Sunday. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton) A young man is dead after his motorcycle crashed on the Devon Bridge on Sunday. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island