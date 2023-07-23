20-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash near Devon: RCMP

A man is dead after his motorcycle crashed near Devon Sunday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., RCMP were called to a crash on the Devon Bridge on Highway 60. The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old Spruce Grove man died on scene.

The north and south lanes on the bridge were closed and drivers were rerouted while Mounties investigated the crash.

The bridge was re-opened early Sunday night.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.