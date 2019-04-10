Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
2019 Edmonton Pride Festival cancelled
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 7:21PM MDT
The Edmonton Pride Festival announced Wednesday this year’s celebration has been cancelled.
In an email to stakeholders obtained by CTV News, the society said, “In light of the current political and social environment, it has been determined that any attempt to host a Festival will not be successful.”
The pride parade is part of the festival, but the email did not specify if it was also cancelled.