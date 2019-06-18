The three newest members of the Order of Hockey in Canada posed for pictures and took questions from the media Tuesday, while promoting this week’s Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf in Edmonton.

Long-time University of Calgary men’s hockey head coach George Kingston sat alongside fellow inductees, Hockey Hall of Famer Jayna Hefford and Team Canada mainstay, Ken Hitchcock, as Chief Executive Officer of Hockey Canada Tom Renney introduced the three.

“We recognize people like this who have given every bit of themselves to make something more than themselves be successful,” said Renney to a roomful of media.

It was back in January that Hefford, Hitchcock and Kingston were announced as the class of 2019 for the Order of Hockey in Canada.

Jayna Hefford

“It’s a huge honour to be alongside some of these gentlemen and the ones that have come before me,” said Jayna Hefford, “I always wanted to be a hockey player and the opportunity to compete for Canada, represent Hockey Canada, represent Canadians across our country for 17 years is the greatest honour of my career.”

Over those 17 years, Hefford amassed 291 points (157 goals, 134 assists), enough to put her on the list as the second-highest scorer with Canada’s National Women’s Team.

“To be recognized by this organization and as someone who hopefully has at least a small impact on Canadians and hockey in Canada is something I’m incredibly proud of,” Hefford added.

Among her many accomplishments, the two-time women’s worlds top forward also won four Olympic gold medals as well as seven IIHF Women’s World Championship gold medals with Team Canada.

Ken Hitchcock

“To get recognized for this award means it’s a lot bigger than wins and losses,” said Hitchcock. “It’s the award for how much you gave back.”

Hitchcock has been giving back for decades.

Known to Edmonton hockey fans as the Oilers' most recently departed head coach, Hitchcock led Team Canada to gold as assistant coach in his first taste of international hockey at the 1988 IIHF.

His coaching has also helped Team Canada take home gold from three separate Olympic games.

Hitchcock won a Stanley Cup championship in 1999 while coaching in Dallas and ranks third all-time with 837 NHL wins.

George Kingston

“My earliest background was give is much better than receive,” Kingston said when asked about the distinction. “Give back, pay back, do something to make things better in our game was something that I think was sorely needed.”

Kingston won six Canada West championships while coaching at the University of Calgary.

He served as assistant coach for Team Canada at the 1983 IIHF World Championships and 1984 Olympic Winter Games.

He was the first-ever head coach of the San Jose Sharks, making coaching stops in several other NHL markets from there.

Past Inductees

Since 2012, 27 individuals have been recognized by the Order of Hockey in Canada for their contributions to the sport.