EDMONTON -- What's happening?

New Twitter data shows Edmontonians tweeted more in 2019 than last year, by seven per cent.

#yeg was the hashtag Edmonton users tweeted most, making it the highest-used city code in Canada this year.

Top Twitter days in Edmonton

1. Oct. 18 – Greta Thunberg comes to Edmonton

Thunberg, Time's Person of the Year, led the Strike for Climate Action, where thousands marched to the legislature to bring awareness to climate change.

2. May 29 – UFC Edmonton announcement and Carrie Underwood concert at Rogers Place

UFC and country music came together on #yeg Twitter on May 29. Two big fights were announced for UFC 240 at Rogers Place in July, and that night, country music star Carrie Underwood brought her Cry Pretty Tour 360 to the downtown arena.

3. Jan. 23 – Oilers fire general manager Peter Chiarelli

The Edmonton Oilers were coming off the first playoff run in a decade, and after a disappointing start to the 2019-20 season, Peter Chiarelli paid the price and fans were excited. Results did not improve, however, and the Oilers missed the playoffs and hired a new GM in the offseason.

A little late isnt it ........? The damage has been done his trades and signings have been horrific. — Andrew Lytle (@LarryLytle92) January 23, 2019 Gonna take awhile to recover from the mess he left tho. Dude might be the worst GM ever!! — Panthers Brigade (@panthersbrigade) January 23, 2019

CTV News Edmonton's top tweets

“I could’ve stayed on if I wanted to and knuckled under, and turned into a simp, but that’s not my style." https://t.co/6Q9KHqiTsa — CTV Edmonton (@ctvedmonton) November 12, 2019

The most-mentioned account in Edmonton was Jason Kenney's, who was elected premier in April.