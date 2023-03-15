2022 transit crime data, update on safety work coming from Edmonton police Wednesday
Edmonton Police Service will release on Wednesday a report about crime on transit.
The data was collected over 2022.
Additionally, EPS promised an update on its work to increase safety throughout Edmonton's transit system.
Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 10 a.m.
EPS officials will be joined by city and transit officials, as well as the executive director of the Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society.
