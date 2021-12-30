21-year-old Edmonton woman missing since Tuesday found dead: police
Davinia McKinney, seen here in an undated photograph, was last seen on Dec. 28, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. when she reportedly left her home in the Belmead neighbourhood on foot. (Supplied.)
An Edmonton woman who had not been seen since Tuesday was found dead, police say.
On Thursday, the Edmonton Police Service asked for the public's help finding 21-year-old Davinia McKinney (nee Carter) after she left her home and had not been seen for two days.
Investigators say her death has been deemed non-criminal.