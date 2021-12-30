21-year-old Edmonton woman missing since Tuesday: police

An Edmonton woman left her west-end home Tuesday night without her wallet or cell phone and hasn't been since, police say.

Edmonton Police Service asked for the public's help finding 21-year-old Davinia McKinney (nee Carter) early Thursday morning.

She was said to have left her home on foot near 182 Street and 90 Avenue on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.

She did not take her purse, cell phone or wallet, police said, and she is not believed to be dressed for Edmonton's extreme cold.

Police called her disappearance out of character.

Anyone with information about McKinney's location is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

McKinney is about 170 centimetres (5'7") tall, weighs 54 kilograms (120 pounds), and has shoulder-length brown hair.