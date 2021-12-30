21-year-old Edmonton woman missing since Tuesday: police

Davinia McKinney, seen here in an undated photograph, was last seen on Dec. 28, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. when she reportedly left her home in the Belmead neighbourhood on foot. (Supplied.) Davinia McKinney, seen here in an undated photograph, was last seen on Dec. 28, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. when she reportedly left her home in the Belmead neighbourhood on foot. (Supplied.)

Edmonton Top Stories