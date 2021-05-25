EDMONTON -- RCMP were called to a fatal all-terrain-vehicle (ATV) rollover in the Brule sand dune near Hinton on Friday at 5 p.m.

A 21-year old woman from Devon, Alta., was taken to hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries, said Hinton RCMP. Her name will not be released.

The cause of the crash was due to the driver operating the ATV down a large incline where she lost control, said RCMP.