EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 22-year-old victim in southeast Edmonton homicide identified

    An Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge in Edmonton Alberta on Tuesday Aug 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. An Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge in Edmonton Alberta on Tuesday Aug 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
    Share

    Police have identified a 22-year-old man killed in southeast Edmonton on Tuesday.

    Keithkarn Mander was found critically wounded near 21 Avenue and 48 Street just before 11 p.m. by officers investigating reports of gunshots.

    Mander was taken to hospital where he died of gunshot wounds. An autopsy Thursday confirmed his death was a homicide.

    Shortly after Mander was found, police were called to 199 Street and 21 Avenue where an SUV was on fire. Investigators believe the vehicle is connected to the killing.

    Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Atlantic

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News