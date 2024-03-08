22-year-old victim in southeast Edmonton homicide identified

Police have identified a 22-year-old man killed in southeast Edmonton on Tuesday.

Keithkarn Mander was found critically wounded near 21 Avenue and 48 Street just before 11 p.m. by officers investigating reports of gunshots.

Mander was taken to hospital where he died of gunshot wounds. An autopsy Thursday confirmed his death was a homicide.

Shortly after Mander was found, police were called to 199 Street and 21 Avenue where an SUV was on fire. Investigators believe the vehicle is connected to the killing.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.