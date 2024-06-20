$220K in illegal drugs found in Red Deer home

Illegal drugs with a street value of about $220,000 were recently seized by police from a Red Deer home.

Investigators searched the home in the Eastview neighbourhood on May 23, finding various amounts of cocaine, MDMA, methamphetamine, opioid and prescription pills, GHB and cannabis.

They also found $96,000 in cash and five firearms, one of which – a loaded 40-calibre handgun – was listed as stolen. The serial number on two others had been tampered with.

Five people were arrested but have not been charged yet, as the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) is still investigating

They began investigating drug trafficking in the central Alberta city in January.