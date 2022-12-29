23 bus shelters shot in Fort McMurray: RCMP

Mounties in northeastern Alberta are looking for help after 23 Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo Transit shelters were vandalized over the holidays.

Police believe the damage was caused sometime between Monday and Wednesday in the neighbourhoods of Timberlea and Abasand.

"The subsequent investigation has revealed that the damage was likely caused by unknown persons using an airsoft or pellet gun," Sgt. Sabrina Clayton wrote in a Thursday news release.

The damaged shelters are located along Dickins Drive, Athabasca Avenue, Cornwall Drive, Real Martin Drive, Signal Road, Brett Drive, Beacon Hill Drive and Eglert Drive.

Police are specifically looking for surveillance or dashcam footage that may show a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information or evidence is asked to call Wood Buffalo RCMP at (780) 788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

RCMP said it will cost about $18,000 to repair the damage.