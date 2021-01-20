Advertisement
23 charges laid after series of Fort Sask. break-ins, thefts: RCMP
RCMP (File - Sean Amato/CTV News)
EDMONTON -- A 43-year-old man is facing 23 Criminal Code charges after several break-ins in Fort Saskatchewan.
RCMP started an investigation after several break-and-enters, thefts from vehicles and vehicle thefts were reported in that city in December.
The break-ins happened at three different businesses as well as various residential homes across Fort Saskatchewan, said RCMP.
The Traffic/Crime Reduction Unit, along with the RCMP's General Investigation Section and General Duty members, executed a search warrant at a residence in Fort Saskatchewan on Jan. 19.
RCMP say a "significant amount" of evidence was seized.
Dennis Ernest Fiddler was arrested and charged in relation to these crimes.
Fiddler will remain in custody until his first court appearance Jan. 28.