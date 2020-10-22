EDMONTON -- Seventeen more patients and two more staff have caught COVID-19 from an outbreak at the Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre.

Since its last update Wednesday, Covenant Health also confirmed one more resident had died.

In total, 19 residents, one patient, and three staff members have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“My local colleagues have assured me that all residents and patients on the affected units and all staff who have worked on these units have been tested outbreak protocols have been implemented to limit the spread and protect the health of everyone involved,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said during Thursday’s provincial pandemic update.

Outbreak protocols have been implemented in the facility, meaning all residents in the facility will be tested, all staff who have been on the affected units will be tested, and the centre is no longer taking admissions, transfers and visitors.

Exceptions are being made for end-of-life situations.

Alberta reported 427 new cases – a daily record high – on Thursday, bringing it’s tally of active cases to 3,500.