24 arsons in south Edmonton under police investigation

The Edmonton Police Service now says it is investigating 24 suspicious fires in south Edmonton.

On Friday EPS said it was investigating seven suspicious fires dating back to May.

At a news conference on Monday, officers announced they have now increased that number to 24, including one new suspicious fire that happened since the announcement on Friday.

The fires happened in the Allendale, Belgravia, Ritchie, King Edward Park, Holyrood and Strathearn neighbourhoods at occupied homes, unoccupied new houses, detached garages and sheds.

"As we continue to work with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, the City of Edmonton and members of the impacted communities, we are thoroughly reviewing all arsons that have been reported in these areas since the beginning of the year," Insp. Shannon Dechamplain with EPS' investigations branch said.

"While we are unsure if these events are related beyond proximity, we have been able to identify several persons of interests. We are thankful for the public’s assistance and cooperation in helping us move this investigation forward and ask that any suspicious activity continue to be reported to police."

EPS says officers continue to patrol the affected communities.

Investigators do not believe the fires are connected to Project Gaslight, a series of extortions targeting the South Asian business community.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.