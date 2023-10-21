24-year-old semi truck driver killed while pulled over on Highway 2 near Maskwacis Saturday

A 24-year-old Winnpeg man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 2 near Maskwacis Saturday afternoon.

The man was driving a semi truck, and around 1:45 p.m. RCMP believe he pulled over onto the shoulder near Highway 611 around due to mechanical issues.

He was walking around the semi placing security cones when he was hit and killed by a vehicle travelling north.

The driver of that vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers.

RCMP say drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Highway 2 northbound near Highway 611 was closed for several hours while RCMP investigated.

It re-opened around 7 p.m.