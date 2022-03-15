$24M announced for Edmonton's new affordable housing project

The federal housing minister was in Edmonton Tuesday to announce a $24-million investment in Edmonton’s newest affordable housing project.

The 102-unit building currently under construction in south Edmonton will primarily be home to residents from Enoch Cree Nation.

“We’re all here because we believe that every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home,” said Minister Ahmed Hussen. “This new development will mean that parents will not have to worry about where their kids will spend their next night.

“Having access to affordable housing can make the difference between just making ends meet to actually getting ahead.”

The low-rise complex, located in Heritage Valley, is expected to have rents just over $1,000 for a two bedroom, two bathroom unit and plenty of amenities, according to David Mitton, the president of Leston Holdings.

“If we want to improve housing availability and combat homelessness, if we want to give people better opportunities to improve their lives, we need to continue to invest across the housing spectrum and that includes building more affordable housing near necessary supports and amenities and repairing existing homes,” added Randy Boissonnault, the MP for Edmonton Centre.

The complex is close to the Heritage Valley LRT station as well as parks, schools and hospitals around Calgary Trail.

According to Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, Edmonton currently has a homeless population of around 3,000 with another 20,000 people on the verge of homelessness.

This is the third affordable housing project in Edmonton in less than a year the federal government has contributed funding to.

“Those municipalities who show ambition and who show a desire and a real roadmap to build housing across the spectrum will get access to that money,” said Hussen. “Those who don't will simply not receive those dollars.”

The city requested funding from the provincial government for affordable housing projects in the last budget, which was not met, added Sohi.

“Investing in supportive housing saves tons of money in the justice system, in policing, in many other reactive services that need to be provided,” said Sohi.

“We will not give up, we will continue exploring opportunities to bring the province to the table, because they need to be at the table. Supportive housing, social housing and looking after the health, wellbeing and community health of Edmontonians is a provincial responsibility.”

All of the units in the complex will have two bedrooms and be around 700 square feet.

The building, known as Heritage Flats, is expected to be complete in fall 2022.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Amanda Anderson