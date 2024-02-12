25th Alberta Winter Games municipalities confirmed for 2026
Municipalities hosting the 25th Alberta Winter Games have been confirmed for 2026.
The M.D. of Bonnyville, City of Cold Lake, Town of Bonnyville and Village of Glendon will host the games for Alberta athletes aged 11 to 16, who will need to qualify for them through their sports' zone playoffs throughout the province.
"We are proud to support opportunities that celebrate the achievements of our young athletes, offering them a platform to compete and realize their athletic potential. With Bonnyville and Cold Lake’s previous success of hosting the Winter Games, I am confident that they will make the 2026 Winter Games one for the memories," said Joseph Schow, minister of tourism and sport.
With the locations finalized, the planning committee for the Winter Games can determine exact dates for the competition while confirming which sports the athletic hopefuls will compete in.
In previous years, the Alberta Winter Games hosted a variety of sports including ringette, hockey, skiing and speedskating.
"This commitment underscores our dedication to developing sport and promoting ways to keep Albertans healthy and active," said Schow. "We know that sport, physical activity and recreation are not just about competition or leisure, they are about creating happier, healthier and more connected communities."
The 2024 Alberta Winter Games are being held Feb. 16-19 in Grande Prairie, where 2,500 athletes, coaches, managers and technical officials will be in attendance.
For more information or to purchase tickets for the 2024 Alberta Winter Games, you can visit their website.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
First-degree murder charges laid in deaths of five family members in Manitoba
A 29-year-old Manitoba man has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly killed five members of his family, including his three children in and around Carman Sunday.
Classic Newfoundland song used in derogatory way in Super Bowl ad: critics
A vacation rental company has angered some in Newfoundland and Labrador who say it used a classic song from the province in a derogatory way in a recent advertisement.
'He tested that hip out': Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid laughs off Super Bowl spat with Travis Kelce
It was footage that quickly became a meme, but Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid laughed off his spat with tight end Travis Kelce during the team’s 25-22 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.
'We paid too much': Canada's AG blasts CBSA over ArriveCan app
Canada's auditor general has found that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial ArriveCan application showed a 'glaring disregard' for basic management practices. The report pegs the cost of the app at $59.5 million.
After a fatal Amish buggy crash identical twin sisters traded places - and blame for the crime, sheriff says
A 35-year-old southeastern Minnesota woman faces over a dozen charges for allegedly trying to take the blame for her twin sister in a fatal Amish buggy crash.
'A Canada thing': Popular menu hack convinces A&W to offer South Asian-style sandwich
On Monday, that Canada-wide status was truly solidified when A&W Canada launched the spicy piri piri potato buddy from coast to coast.
Coastal storm may bring heavy snow to Nova Scotia Tuesday and Wednesday
Another snowstorm is expected to hit Nova Scotia this week with Environment Canada warning of up to 30 centimetres of snow is expected by noon Wednesday, along with wind gusts up to 70 km/h.
WestJet could face costly delivery delays due to panel blowout on Boeing plane
WestJet faces indefinite delays on dozens of new aircraft deliveries after a panel blowout on a Boeing 737 Max plane last month prompted a halt to greater production at the U.S. aircraft maker.
Dole, President's Choice, Fresh Express salad kits recalled due to possible Listeria
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has added more salad kits to a recall that started last week due to possible Listeria contamination.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian hit by SUV dies in hospital, Calgary police seek dash-cam footage
Calgary police are investigating a weekend crash that killed a pedestrian.
-
Calgary pair charged in spree of golf course break-ins throughout southern Alberta
Two people are facing an extensive list of charges connected to a violent incident near Carstairs, Alta., last week, and a string of break-ins at golf courses throughout southern Alberta.
-
Concerns raised over Alberta's growing population amid loss of health-care workers
Alberta is booming once again, but with that boom comes concerns over the province's health-care system.
Saskatoon
-
Security video captures aftermath of Saskatoon killing
Saskatoon home security footage captured the aftermath of Saskatoon's latest homicide.
-
Sask. man charged in city's latest murder identified
Katlim Kristian John Desjarlais-Kelly has been charged in Saskatoon's latest homicide.
-
Saskatoon population exceeded 300,000 last year, administration says
City administrators say Saskatoon’s population passed 300,000 in July 2023.
Regina
-
Over 1,000 grams of cocaine seized in Regina drug bust, two arrested
Two people are in custody after more than 1,000 grams of cocaine along with MDMA were seized following a recent drug bust in east Regina.
-
Ring Road crash sends one to hospital, Regina police say
Regina police say one person was taken to hospital Monday morning following a collision on Ring Road.
-
Riders expected to be busy as 2024 free agency period approaches
Feb. 13 will mark the beginning of Canadian Football League (CFL) free agency and the Riders will look to round out their roster heading into the 2024 season.
Atlantic
-
Coastal storm may bring heavy snow to Nova Scotia Tuesday and Wednesday
Another snowstorm is expected to hit Nova Scotia this week with Environment Canada warning of up to 30 centimetres of snow is expected by noon Wednesday, along with wind gusts up to 70 km/h.
-
Classic Newfoundland song used in derogatory way in Super Bowl ad: critics
A vacation rental company has angered some in Newfoundland and Labrador who say it used a classic song from the province in a derogatory way in a recent advertisement.
-
Historic N.S. storm: Woman dies after snow falls on propane line outside seniors home
The son of a Cape Breton woman injured last week in a propane explosion caused by sliding snow says his mother has died.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford government loses Bill 124 appeal in Ontario court
Ontario Premier Doug Ford's law that imposed wage restraint on public sector workers violated their collective bargaining rights and is unconstitutional, the province's Appeal Court ruled Monday.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 wastewater data shows infection rate headed in 'the right direction'
A snapshot of Ontario’s COVID-19 wastewater data shows the rate of infection in the province is dropping after a holiday spike.
-
Housing prices expected to hit 'bottom' in Toronto this spring: RBC report
Canada is seeing 'early signs' of a housing market upturn and Toronto could see prices bottom out this spring, a recent report from the Royal Bank of Canada says.
Montreal
-
Thinking of buying or selling your home? Here's why these realtors say now's the time
Interest rates may still be sky-high, but you should consider buying or selling your home now, according to three Montreal real estate agents.
-
Timothee Chalamet is coming to Montreal to promote Dune: Part 2
Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and American actor Timothee Chalamet will be in Montreal to promote the film Dune: Part 2.
-
Police believe abandoned car with bullet holes linked to Montreal North shooting
A car riddled with bullet holes was found in Montreal North Monday afternoon and police say they believe the vehicle was involved in a shooting that happened nearby earlier in the day.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Worker dies after falling from Carling Avenue construction site
The Ontario Ministry of Labour is confirming that a worker has died after falling from a construction site in Ottawa
-
Chateau Montebello up for sale as Chinese owner liquidates assets
The largest log cabin in the world, the Château Montebello, is once again being put up for sale.
-
Ottawa receives $176 million in federal funding for housing
The city of Ottawa will receive $176 million in new federal funding to help build much needed housing in the capital over the next 10 years.
Kitchener
-
Guelph, Ont. man unknowingly buys stolen vehicle, loses almost $12K
A Guelph, Ont. man says he lost thousands of dollars after falling for an online stolen vehicle scam.
-
18,643 Waterloo Region students issued suspension notices over out-of-date vaccination records
Nearly 19,000 elementary school students in Waterloo Region are at risk of suspension over out-of-date vaccination records.
-
Cambridge Sports Hall of Fame reopens after Dec. vandalism
The Cambridge Sports Hall of Fame reopened on Monday, more than two months after it was vandalized and forced to close its doors.
Northern Ontario
-
After a fatal Amish buggy crash identical twin sisters traded places - and blame for the crime, sheriff says
A 35-year-old southeastern Minnesota woman faces over a dozen charges for allegedly trying to take the blame for her twin sister in a fatal Amish buggy crash.
-
Suspended driver accused of going nearly double the speed limit on Hwy. 69
A 58-year-old suspended driver is accused of travelling almost double the speed limit on Highway 69, provincial police say.
-
Day-drinking driver found passed out behind the wheel in Kapuskasing parking lot
Police in Kapuskasing made two impaired driving arrests within a few hours last weekend, including one involving an unconscious driver.
Winnipeg
-
First-degree murder charges laid in deaths of five family members in Manitoba
A 29-year-old Manitoba man has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly killed five members of his family, including his three children in and around Carman Sunday.
-
3 officers shot with shotgun pellets after suspects barricaded themselves inside apartment: WPS
Winnipeg police released new details of a lengthy standoff in the North End that led to three officers being shot with shotgun pellets.
-
Replacement for GED program coming this summer
Manitoba has brought in a new program to help ensure adults can access employment opportunities in the future.
Vancouver
-
2 injured in Coquitlam parking lot shooting
A man and a woman are in hospital after being found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle in Coquitlam just before midnight Sunday, according to authorities.
-
Murder charge announced after cyclist killed in hit-and-run on Vancouver Island
A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a hit-and-run crash killed a cyclist on Vancouver Island last week.
-
B.C., Ottawa announce $733M in federal health funding for seniors
British Columbia and Ottawa have announced $733 million in new federal funding over the next five years to improve health care for the province's seniors.
Vancouver Island
-
Murder charge announced after cyclist killed in hit-and-run on Vancouver Island
A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a hit-and-run crash killed a cyclist on Vancouver Island last week.
-
B.C., Ottawa announce $733M in federal health funding for seniors
British Columbia and Ottawa have announced $733 million in new federal funding over the next five years to improve health care for the province's seniors.
-
Suspicious fire destroys thrift store near Duncan, B.C.
Mounties in Duncan are investigating a suspicious fire that engulfed a commercial building in the area Saturday morning.