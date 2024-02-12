25th Alberta Winter Games municipalities confirmed for 2026

Municipalities hosting the 25th Alberta Winter Games have been confirmed for 2026.

The M.D. of Bonnyville, City of Cold Lake, Town of Bonnyville and Village of Glendon will host the games for Alberta athletes aged 11 to 16, who will need to qualify for them through their sports' zone playoffs throughout the province.

"We are proud to support opportunities that celebrate the achievements of our young athletes, offering them a platform to compete and realize their athletic potential. With Bonnyville and Cold Lake’s previous success of hosting the Winter Games, I am confident that they will make the 2026 Winter Games one for the memories," said Joseph Schow, minister of tourism and sport.

With the locations finalized, the planning committee for the Winter Games can determine exact dates for the competition while confirming which sports the athletic hopefuls will compete in.

In previous years, the Alberta Winter Games hosted a variety of sports including ringette, hockey, skiing and speedskating.

"This commitment underscores our dedication to developing sport and promoting ways to keep Albertans healthy and active," said Schow. "We know that sport, physical activity and recreation are not just about competition or leisure, they are about creating happier, healthier and more connected communities."

The 2024 Alberta Winter Games are being held Feb. 16-19 in Grande Prairie, where 2,500 athletes, coaches, managers and technical officials will be in attendance.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the 2024 Alberta Winter Games, you can visit their website.