26 crashes in Edmonton's morning commute: police
Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020 10:21AM MST Last Updated Wednesday, January 8, 2020 11:29AM MST
Snowy roads led to 26 crashes between 5 and 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- There were more than 20 crashes during Wednesday morning's commute in Edmonton as a snowstorm continues to hit the city.
Edmonton police said there were 20 property damage collisions, three hit-and-runs and three injury collisions.
Environment Canada expects the snow to taper off in the afternoon.
A deep freeze is expected to settle in the Edmonton area in the coming days.