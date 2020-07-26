Advertisement
$280,000 in stolen property recovered by RCMP, 2 men charged
EDMONTON -- Two men have been charged after RCMP recovered approximately $280,000 worth of stolen property after searching two properties in Sturgeon County on Thursday July 23.
RCMP received a complaint about a stolen semi-truck and trailer with two sea cans containing industrial chemicals and a Bobcat skid steer on July 22.
RCMP from Morinville and K Division searched a property near Township Road 570 and Range Road 241 in Sturgeon County.
Multiple stolen items, approximately $130,000 in value, were recovered including:
- A 2018 Bobcat skid steer
- One of the large sea can containers
- An ATV
- A snowmobile
- A John Deere riding lawnmower
- A holiday trailer
- A 2019 cargo trailer
- A utility trailer
Several firearms were also discovered during the search, one of which was loaded.
Curtis Sear of Sturgeon County has been charged with possession of stolen property exceeding $5,000 and several firearm related offences.
Sear is in custody and expected to appear in a Morinville court on July 30, 2020.
Jonathan Borle, of Sturgeon County, has also been charged after RCMP searched a second property on July 24.
RCMP recovered more stolen property after searching a residential property in the Northern Lights Subdivision at 26023 Township Road 544 in Sturgeon County.
The recovered items, approximately $250,000 in value, include:
- The other sea can, along with the six large barrels of the industrial chemicals
- Three high end vehicles
- Two ATVs
RCMP also recovered a firearm during this search.
Borle has been charged with possession of stolen property exceeding $5,000, various firearms offences and breach of probation. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
RCMP are asking anyone with information on Borle to contact Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.