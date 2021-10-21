29-year-old Edmonton man charged with manslaughter in May homicide

EDMONTON -

A 29-year-old Edmonton man faces a charge of manslaughter in connection with a homicide that took place in early May.

Police responded to reports of a dead man located at a multi-unit residence in northeast Edmonton, close to 66 Street and 120 Avenue after midnight on May 3.

An autopsy later that week determined 64-year-old Peter Meyer’s death was suspicious.

In a news release sent Thursday, Edmonton Police Service (EPS) detectives arrested Jordan Difrancesco in relation to Meyer’s death.

The two men were known to each other, police said.

“There is no additional information available at this time,” EPS said in a statement.