EDMONTON -- A fire in an industrial area west of Edmonton on Wednesday caused more than $2 million in damage.

Crews were called to the Expocrete Manufacturing Centre west of Edmonton around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Thick black smoke could be seen pouring from the building when they arrived.

A spokesperson for Parkland County Fire Services said the fire was mostly contained to a kiln area of the building, but some surrounding machinery was also damaged.

PCFS also said the cause the fire is accidental, and the building has been released to the owner.