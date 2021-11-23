$2M in drugs, weapons, cash seized in 2-year drug-trafficking case

After a six-kilogram cocaine shipment from Toronto was intercepted in August 2020, police got warrants to search six homes in Edmonton and one in the neighbouring Strathcona County. Police seized 10 kilograms of cocaine, 17 kilograms of a cocaine buffing agent, 4.7 kilograms of meth, and 2.9 kilograms of cannabis, plus five firearms, $135,000 in cash, and $200,000 in vehicles and jewelry related to other crimes. (Photo provided.) After a six-kilogram cocaine shipment from Toronto was intercepted in August 2020, police got warrants to search six homes in Edmonton and one in the neighbouring Strathcona County. Police seized 10 kilograms of cocaine, 17 kilograms of a cocaine buffing agent, 4.7 kilograms of meth, and 2.9 kilograms of cannabis, plus five firearms, $135,000 in cash, and $200,000 in vehicles and jewelry related to other crimes. (Photo provided.)

