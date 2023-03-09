2nd-degree murder charge laid against relative of victim in Sunday homicide

The death of a man who was found dead in southwest Edmonton last weekend has been ruled a homicide.

On Thursday, police identified the victim as 34-year-old Nathan Frencheater.

Emergency crews were called early Sunday morning to a home in the Haddow neighbourhood. Frencheater died before they arrived.

According to an autopsy, he died from stab wounds.

A 40-year-old relative of the victim has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police did not say how the men were related.