2nd degree murder charge laid in downtown parkade killing

A 40-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the killing of Jashandeep Maan in a downtown parkade on Wednesday.

Police said Maan, 22, was found significantly injured in a parkade near 101 Street and 102 Avenue around 12:15 p.m.

He died soon after. An autopsy on Thursday found he died of "multiple sharp force injuries."

Police said the accused, 40-year-old Edgar Wesker, stayed at the scene and was arrested.

He has been remanded into custody.

"We can confirm that both men were not known to one another, and this appears to be an isolated incident," said EPS Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem. "We have no additional concerns for public safety at this time."

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS or Crime Stoppers.