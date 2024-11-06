2nd-degree murder charge laid in fatal Fort McMurray stabbing

One person has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Fort McMurray.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a stabbing in the Thickwood neighbourhood at 12:53 p.m. on Tuesday.

A 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the woman's attacker had left the scene but was located shortly afterwards in the downtown core.

A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the woman's death.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday found the woman's death is a homicide.