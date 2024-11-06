EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 2nd-degree murder charge laid in fatal Fort McMurray stabbing

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton)
    One person has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Fort McMurray.

    Emergency crews responded to a report of a stabbing in the Thickwood neighbourhood at 12:53 p.m. on Tuesday.

    A 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police say the woman's attacker had left the scene but was located shortly afterwards in the downtown core.

    A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the woman's death.

    An autopsy conducted Wednesday found the woman's death is a homicide. 

