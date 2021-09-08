Advertisement
2nd-degree murder charge laid in Mill Woods Park killing
Published Wednesday, September 8, 2021 12:13PM MDT
Jordan Dawson, 19, was found dead in Mill Woods Park on Aug. 28, 2021. (Photo provided by EPS.)
EDMONTON -- Police have laid a second-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old Edmonton man.
Mwumpe Mulongoyi, also 19, was arrested on Sept. 6 at his home in connection with the death of Jordan Dawson.
Dawson's body was found Aug. 28 in Mill Woods Park.
Days later, while announcing his death a homicide, police asked the public for information about his activities earlier in the day.
It's not known whether the two had a relationship.