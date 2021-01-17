EDMONTON -- An 18-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman on Ermineskin Cree Nation.

Kaydence Clarke Roasing was arrested Jan. 15 by RCMP and taken into custody.

When Mounties arrived at a home on the Cree Nation a month earlier, the 47-year-old woman was already dead.

Mounties said she was found on the living room floor and appeared to have been hurt.

Her name hasn't been released by police.

Roasting is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Jan. 28.