2nd-degree murder charge laid in woman's death on Ermineskin Cree Nation
Published Sunday, January 17, 2021 11:54AM MST
EDMONTON -- An 18-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman on Ermineskin Cree Nation.
Kaydence Clarke Roasing was arrested Jan. 15 by RCMP and taken into custody.
When Mounties arrived at a home on the Cree Nation a month earlier, the 47-year-old woman was already dead.
Mounties said she was found on the living room floor and appeared to have been hurt.
Her name hasn't been released by police.
Roasting is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Jan. 28.