2nd group of Edmonton Public Schools staff votes in favour of strike

Edmonton Public Schools (EPS) custodians have voted 97 per cent in favour of going on strike.

CUPE 474, which represents 900 custodians within EPS, held in-person strike votes on Oct. 17 and 20.

"The overwhelming issue is wages having fallen so far behind," Local 474 president Barry Benoit said ahead of the votes.

"Members are also concerned our benefits are at a lower level than any other staff group in Edmonton Public Schools."

If a strike notice is issued to the Alberta Relations Board, the union would have to provide 72 hours notice before they can hit the picket lines.

CTV Edmonton has reached out to the school board and is waiting to hear back.

Edmonton Public Schools support workers' plan to strike on Thursday. The strike notice was served on Friday.

CUPE Local 3550 president Mandy Lamoureaux says wages are at the centre of the labour dispute.

EPS said Monday it would announce contingency plans for the Local 3550 strike later this week.

This is a developing story, we will update as details become available....