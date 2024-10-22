2nd group of Edmonton Public Schools staff votes in favour of strike
Edmonton Public Schools (EPS) custodians have voted 97 per cent in favour of going on strike.
CUPE 474, which represents 900 custodians within EPS, held in-person strike votes on Oct. 17 and 20.
"The overwhelming issue is wages having fallen so far behind," Local 474 president Barry Benoit said ahead of the votes.
"Members are also concerned our benefits are at a lower level than any other staff group in Edmonton Public Schools."
If a strike notice is issued to the Alberta Relations Board, the union would have to provide 72 hours notice before they can hit the picket lines.
CTV Edmonton has reached out to the school board and is waiting to hear back.
Edmonton Public Schools support workers' plan to strike on Thursday. The strike notice was served on Friday.
CUPE Local 3550 president Mandy Lamoureaux says wages are at the centre of the labour dispute.
EPS said Monday it would announce contingency plans for the Local 3550 strike later this week.
This is a developing story, we will update as details become available....
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
Former Conservative leader says Trudeau 'should move on' amid efforts to oust him
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'should move on,' as he faces growing inner-caucus turmoil.
'We all got through it': Canadian family stuck in Cuba recalls ordeal amid massive blackout
Ellen Francis says she and her family were having a great time at one of Cuba's famously stunning beaches and exploring the popular tourist town of Varadero when the situation turned into something like a scary movie.
Man charged after attempting to force his way into the House of Commons: police
On the tenth anniversary of the shooting on Parliament Hill, a man was arrested and charged with trespassing as he attempted to push past security guards into the House of Commons.
Butter shoplifters strike again! Two more large-scale thefts reported in Guelph, Ont.
At least seven large-scale butter thefts have been reported in Guelph, Ont. over a 10-month period, including two hauls in just the last month.
Are Listeria recalls on the rise or are we just hearing more about them?
Consumers in Canada are being told to check their freezers after hundreds of frozen waffle products were recalled for fears of a possible Listeria contamination. The voluntary recall was just the latest in a string of listeria-related recalls in North America.
Minister suspends licences of 11 teachers at Montreal's Bedford school after allegations of mistreatment
Quebec Premier Francois Legault promised on Tuesday to toughen secularism measures in schools, saying he was 'shocked' by revelations about a Montreal public school where a group of teachers had tried to introduce what the premier described as 'Islamist' beliefs.
PM Trudeau doesn't think his leadership is in danger, as ministers voice confidence in him a day before key Liberal meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he doesn't think his leadership is in danger, one day before a highly anticipated Liberal caucus meeting where his future at the helm of the Liberal party is expected to be up for discussion.
Hoard of 1,000-year-old coins unearthed in a farmer's field sells for US$5.6 million
Adam Staples knew he'd found something when his metal detector let out a beep. And then another. And another.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Alberta's UCP government used 'false narratives' to justify safe supply policies: study
A new study suggests the Government of Alberta purposely pushed false narratives around public safety to scale down safe supply in the province.
-
Cooler temperatures prompt morning electrical grid alert throughout Alberta
An electrical grid alert was issued throughout Alberta on Tuesday morning as temperatures cooled.
-
Pedestrian badly injured in 17 Avenue S.E. crash
Calgary police are investigating a Monday crash that sent a man to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Lethbridge
-
No risk to public: Lethbridge police take part in training exercises on Tuesday
Lethbridge police are advising the public of officer training on Tuesday that will happen in two different venues throughout the day.
-
Hitmen wrap up homestand in impressive fashion, defeating Hurricanes 6-1
Calgary scored three times in the first, and three times in the third as the Hitmen defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-1 Saturday at the Saddledome.
-
Final students to graduate from Lethbridge College to receive degrees this weekend
The last students to graduate from Lethbridge College will make history this weekend as they cross the stage at fall convocation.
Saskatoon
-
Nearly 500 Sask. teens, too young to vote, receive voter cards by mistake
Hundreds of voter information cards have landed in the wrong hands.
-
Saskatoon 'transit villages' plan sparks debate over housing density
A city planning document for the Bus Rapid Transit system (BRT) sparked controversy over the weekend, with three civic election candidates alleging Confederation Mall was at risk of being demolished and replaced with dense housing.
-
'Bullet holes' discovered at Sask Party campaign office in Regina
Two bullet holes were discovered at the campaign office of a Saskatchewan Party candidate in Regina.
Regina
-
Former Sask Party MLA Gary Grewal violated conflict of interest act, commissioner finds
Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) has found that former Saskatchewan Party MLA Gary Grewal violated legislative rules by profiting from hotels while they were party to government contracts.
-
'Bullet holes' discovered at Sask Party campaign office in Regina
Two bullet holes were discovered at the campaign office of a Saskatchewan Party candidate in Regina.
-
Nearly 500 Sask. teens, too young to vote, receive voter cards by mistake
Hundreds of voter information cards have landed in the wrong hands.
Vancouver
-
'That is their prerogative': Dr. Bonnie Henry on prospect of being fired by B.C. Conservatives
With the B.C. election too close to call, Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked Tuesday how she feels about the possibility of a party that has repeatedly called for her firing forming government.
-
Sonia Furstenau staying on as B.C. Greens leader in wake of indecisive election
The B.C. Greens say Sonia Furstenau will be staying on as party leader, despite losing her seat in the legislature in Saturday's provincial election.
-
Youth arrested after alleged threat of school shooting in Richmond, B.C., police say
Police say a youth has been arrested after a report of online threats against a school in the Metro Vancouver community of Richmond, B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
'That is their prerogative': Dr. Bonnie Henry on prospect of being fired by B.C. Conservatives
With the B.C. election too close to call, Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked Tuesday how she feels about the possibility of a party that has repeatedly called for her firing forming government.
-
Sonia Furstenau staying on as B.C. Greens leader in wake of indecisive election
The B.C. Greens say Sonia Furstenau will be staying on as party leader, despite losing her seat in the legislature in Saturday's provincial election.
-
RCMP investigating after 19-year-old killed in Vancouver Island crash
Mounties are investigation after a 19-year-old driver was killed in a crash on Vancouver Island on Monday night.
Toronto
-
'A very concerning incident': Police share video of home invasion in Richmond Hill
Police have released video footage of a recent home invasion in Richmond Hill as they search for three outstanding suspects who they say may have returned to the residence the following day to take another vehicle.
-
Ontario judge ordered to undergo coaching for 'abusive and intimidating' tone during family court hearing
A Superior Court justice in Milton has been ordered to participate in coaching from a more senior judge after the Canadian Judicial Council found that his tone was 'abusive and intimidating' during a family court hearing last September.
-
Ontario government engineers to withdraw services from Highway 413, Bradford Bypass
A group of professional engineers plan to soon withdraw services from key Ontario infrastructure projects Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass as part of a bargaining dispute with the province.
Montreal
-
Minister suspends licences of 11 teachers at Montreal's Bedford school after allegations of mistreatment
Quebec Premier Francois Legault promised on Tuesday to toughen secularism measures in schools, saying he was 'shocked' by revelations about a Montreal public school where a group of teachers had tried to introduce what the premier described as 'Islamist' beliefs.
-
Quebec launches public consultation on abolishing daylight saving time
The Quebec government says it wants to hear from Quebecers about the possibility of scrapping the twice-yearly time change.
-
Montreal suburb begins controversial deer cull to reduce population in local park
A Montreal suburb has started an operation to kill white-tailed deer in one of its local parks, after years of legal battles with activists seeking to save the animals.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
-
Liberal caucus chair crosses aisle to join N.S. Progressive Conservatives
A member of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party is crossing the floor and joining the Progressive Conservatives.
-
Maritime October temperatures soar to record highs while snow falls in the west
Communities east of Alberta set record high temperatures for an Oct. 21 while Alberta itself contended with the first snowfall of the season in some areas.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba restoring the 1:1 apprenticeship ratio
The Manitoba government is restoring the 1:1 apprentice-to-journeyperson ratio.
-
Brandon police searching for owners of abandoned puppies
Brandon police are looking to find the owners of a small litter of puppies found abandoned in the city on Tuesday.
-
'Exciting and unexpected': Manitoba community transformed for Bob Odenkirk movie shoot
It was lights, cameras, and action at a beachfront Manitoba community last week as a Hollywood movie shoot took over the town once again.
Ottawa
-
10 years later, Ottawa remembers 2014 Parliament Hill shooting
Memorials and tributes are taking place across Ottawa on Tuesday to remember Cpl. Nathan Cirillo, an honour guard stationed at the National War Memorial, killed 10 years ago today.
-
'Aggressive' wild turkey causing problems for residents in Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood
Residents of Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood say an aggressive wild turkey has become a problem.
-
Bike lanes: Ottawa councillor accuses province of ‘pandering’ to score ‘easy political wins’
Ottawa councillor Jeff Leiper has not shied away from calling out the province for what he thinks is an ill-advised piece of legislation that would restrict where municipalities in Ontario can build bike lanes.
Northern Ontario
-
What the jury didn't hear in Sudbury murder trial
Now that the jury has begun deliberating in the Sudbury murder trial of Felicity Altiman, here are some of the interesting courtroom moments they didn't get to hear.
-
After 51 years, GM closes cold-weather testing facility in Kapuskasing. Ont.
After operating for 51 years, General Motors has announced it is closing the Kapuskasing Proving Ground, a facility the automaker used to test the durability of its vehicles in cold weather.
-
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
Barrie
-
One person in life-threatening condition after collision in Barrie
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a serious collision in Barrie’s south end involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle.
-
24 charges laid in Simcoe County auto theft investigation
Police laid two dozen charges in connection with a month-long investigation into a criminal auto theft enterprise.
-
Suspect arrested in Orillia bank robbery
Police have arrested one person after an alleged bank robbery in Orillia.
Kitchener
-
Neighbours shocked by 'suspicious' fire at Kitchener, Ont. playground
No one was hurt after playground equipment went up in flames at a Kitchener, Ont. park.
-
Butter shoplifters strike again! Two more large-scale thefts reported in Guelph, Ont.
At least seven large-scale butter thefts have been reported in Guelph, Ont. over a 10-month period, including two hauls in just the last month.
-
Halloween decorations vandalized in Kitchener neighbourhood
People living in Doon South say they’ve seen a group of teens running around and knocking down Halloween displays.
London
-
‘Prayers are needed’; Father and children who suffered severe burns in Springfield, Ont. fire undergo surgery
A father and his two children who suffered severe burns in a Springfield, Ont. house fire have undergone surgery.
-
TVDSB taking 'a step in the right direction': ETFO local union representative
The head of the union representing thousands of teachers believes the embattled Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is “moving in the right direction.”
-
Partygoer describes hiding in the bushes the night of fatal shooting
On the stand of a London courthouse on Tuesday, Rachel Johnson described how a fun bush bash birthday party on July 30, 2021 turned deadly.
Windsor
-
On local location: Two films at WIFF created, directed and produced by Windsorites
‘Vampire Zombies…from Space!’ and ‘Thundersnake’, two films that are showing at the Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF), were both shot across the city and in the County of Essex.
-
NextStar Energy celebrates start of battery module production
NextStar Energy is celebrating the official start of battery module production.
-
UWindsor researchers get $2.5 million to advance sexual violence prevention program
Researchers at the University of Windsor have been given $2.5 million from the Public Health Agency of Canada to advance a sexual violence prevention program.