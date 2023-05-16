2nd man charged in March drive-by shooting on 97 Street

A second person has been arrested in a drive-by shooting on 97 Street in March in which as many as 30 shots were fired, police say.

Shots rang out on March 31 around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 97 Street and 137 Avenue.

Police say the drivers of a white Toyota Camry and a black Hyundai Sonata were racing up 97 Street and exchanging shots.

A 30-year-old man in the Camry was shot and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, police announced the Sonata had been recovered in the area of 103 Street and 131A Avenue.

On May 5, investigators executed a search warrant on the home of the registered owner of the Sonata, where they seized a loaded handgun whose serial number had been filed off, several nine-millimetre rounds, and a spent nine-millimetre casing matching some of the casings found at the shooting scene.

Mohamed Omar, 28, the owner of the Sonata has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, dangerous driving, and 13 firearms charges.

Edmonton Police Service responded to a weapons complaint in north Edmonton after reports that vehicles had exchanged gunfire. (CTV News Edmonton)

The driver of the Camry was taken into custody on the day of the shooting.

A gun believed to belong to the occupants of the Camry was found on the shelves of a nearby Shoppers Drug Mart.

After running tests on the gun, police linked it to an active investigation in Ontario.

Asser Asser, 23, was previously charged with five gun offences in the case.