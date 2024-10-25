EDMONTON
    • 2nd person charged in stabbing death of man found on Edmonton sidewalk

    Police tape can be seen near 102 Street and Kingsway where a man was found unresponsive hours before he died in hospital on May 15, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) Police tape can be seen near 102 Street and Kingsway where a man was found unresponsive hours before he died in hospital on May 15, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
    A second person has been charged in connection with the death of a man in the Kingsway area earlier this year.

    On Thursday, Adam Chinery, 35, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Clinton Quintal, 34.

    Quintal was found unresponsive at 102 Street and Kingsway at 1:40 a.m. on May 15.

    An autopsy found he died of multiple stab wounds.

    Irvin Badarm, 31, was charged with second-degree murder in Quintal's death on May 18.

    Police say he is also responsible for a robbery that happened at the Kingsway transit station about an hour before Quintal was killed.

    Investigators said Badarm was not known to Quintal or the robbery victim.

    Chinery is not believed to have taken part in the robbery.

    Police say they are not seeking any other suspects in Quintal's death.

