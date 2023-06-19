3 Alberta children missing, RCMP worried for their safety

Mounties are concerned for the well-being of three children who disappeared from St. Albert on Sunday.

Mary Bull 13, Emily Bull, 11, and Cameron Bull, 10, were last seen together around noon police believe they may have left for Maskwacis, Alta.

They were still missing Monday morning, RCMP confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700.