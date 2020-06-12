EDMONTON -- An Edmonton man and two women are facing more than 200 charges related to alleged weapons, identity theft and possession of stolen property offences.

Police executed a search warrant at an address near 138 Avenue and 64 Street on May 15.

Officers recovered weapons, drugs and stolen property, including a laptop reported stolen from Health Ministry offices inside the Alberta legislature in late April.

A ministry spokesperson previously said the laptop was encrypted and of little use to anyone without proper login credentials.

Ryley Hoffman, 34, Paige Nelson, 25, and Melonie Hoffman, 50, face a total of 209 combined total charges.

Weapons seized included two tasers, two rifles, three shot guns and a crossbow. Officers also confiscated 26 peices of identification, as well as more than $24,000 in stolen property and cash, including three mountain bikes, three computers and more than $7,600 in Canadian currency.