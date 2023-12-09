3 arrested in death of John D'Or Prairie man

Two men and a youth have been arrested and charged in the death of a John D'Or Prairie man on Tuesday.

Nathan Nanooch, 25, died after being dropped off at a medical centre in John D'Or Prairie.

RCMP said Saturday that an autopsy determined his death was a homicide.

Three John Do’r Prairie residents were arrested Saturday.

A 19-year-old, an 18-year-old and a youth are all being charged with second degree murder.

The three accused have been remanded into custody. They are scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Fort Vermillion on Dec. 12.

John D'Or Prairie, about 125 kilometres east of High Level, is one of three Woodland Cree communities that make up the Little Red River Cree Nation.