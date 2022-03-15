3 charged with attempted murder in Maskwacis assault

Three people have been charged with attempted murder by Maskwacis police.

According to Mounties, a male was assaulted and held against his will on Feb. 24 at the home of someone he knew. He was taken to hospital after escaping.

Three people have been charged with attempted murder, forcible confinement, and uttering threats:

Connor Saddleback, 27, from Montana First Nation;

Just Simon, 33, from Samson Cree Nation; and

Austin Bull, 31, from Samson Cree Nation.

All three were being kept in custody and given court dates in Wetaskiwin in late March.